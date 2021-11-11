Here's Why We're Watching Galmed Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GLMD) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2021, Galmed Pharmaceuticals had US$42m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$34m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 15 months from September 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:GLMD Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

Because Galmed Pharmaceuticals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 50% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Galmed Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Galmed Pharmaceuticals does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$34m is about 46% of its US$73m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Galmed Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Galmed Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

