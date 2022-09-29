Here's Why We're Watching Agora's (NASDAQ:API) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Agora (NASDAQ:API) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Agora Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Agora last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$641m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$88m. That means it had a cash runway of about 7.3 years as of June 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGS:API Debt to Equity History September 29th 2022

How Well Is Agora Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Agora increased its cash burn by 236% over the last year. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 10% gain gives us scant comfort. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Agora To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Agora is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$463m, Agora's US$88m in cash burn equates to about 19% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Agora's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Agora's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Agora that investors should know when investing in the stock.

Of course Agora may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

