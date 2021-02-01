Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

Wells Fargo's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Wells Fargo has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $29.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Wells Fargo paid out 294% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:WFC Historic Dividend February 1st 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Wells Fargo's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 37% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Wells Fargo has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Wells Fargo is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Wells Fargo an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are in decline and Wells Fargo is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Wells Fargo. For example - Wells Fargo has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

