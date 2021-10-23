Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying PermRock Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase PermRock Royalty Trust's shares before the 28th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.053 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.73 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PermRock Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 6.9% on its current stock price of $7.33. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether PermRock Royalty Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, PermRock Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRT Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. From this perspective, we're disturbed to see earnings per share plunged 25% over the last 12 months, and we'd wonder if the company has had some kind of major event that has skewed the calculation.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PermRock Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 31% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PermRock Royalty Trust? Earnings per share are in decline and PermRock Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with PermRock Royalty Trust. We've identified 4 warning signs with PermRock Royalty Trust (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

