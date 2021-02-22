Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying PermRock Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 25th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of March.

PermRock Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.024 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PermRock Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current share price of $4.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether PermRock Royalty Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, PermRock Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRT Historic Dividend February 22nd 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. From this perspective, we're disturbed to see earnings per share plunged 29% over the last 12 months, and we'd wonder if the company has had some kind of major event that has skewed the calculation.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PermRock Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 43% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy PermRock Royalty Trust for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and PermRock Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. PermRock Royalty Trust doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with PermRock Royalty Trust. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for PermRock Royalty Trust that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

