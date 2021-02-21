Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying PacWest Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PACW) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 26th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

PacWest Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PacWest Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $36.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PacWest Bancorp reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PACW Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. PacWest Bancorp was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PacWest Bancorp has delivered an average of 38% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has PacWest Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in PacWest Bancorp and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for PacWest Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

