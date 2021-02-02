Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying National Instruments' (NASDAQ:NATI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 5th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

National Instruments's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.08 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that National Instruments has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $42.28. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. National Instruments paid out 95% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 109% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given National Instruments's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at National Instruments, with earnings per share up 8.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing comfortably, although unfortunately the company is paying out more of its profits than we're comfortable with over the long term.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, National Instruments has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is National Instruments an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The dividends are not well covered by either income or free cash flow, although at least earnings per share are slowly increasing. It's not that we think National Instruments is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in National Instruments and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, National Instruments has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

