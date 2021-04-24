Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Mesabi Trust's (NYSE:MSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 29th of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

Mesabi Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.89 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.43 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mesabi Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $35.81. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Mesabi Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Mesabi Trust paid out 118% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Mesabi Trust paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 158%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

As Mesabi Trust's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MSB Historic Dividend April 24th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Mesabi Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.7% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Mesabi Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mesabi Trust? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Mesabi Trust is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a clearly suboptimal combination that usually suggests the dividend is at risk of being cut. If not now, then perhaps in the future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Mesabi Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example - Mesabi Trust has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

