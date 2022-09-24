Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Flowserve's (NYSE:FLS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Flowserve's shares before the 29th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Flowserve has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $24.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Flowserve's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Flowserve can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Flowserve paid out 109% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Flowserve generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 194% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Flowserve's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Flowserve's earnings per share have dropped 6.4% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Flowserve has increased its dividend at approximately 6.5% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Flowserve is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Flowserve an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Flowserve is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. It's not that we think Flowserve is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Flowserve and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Flowserve (including 2 which are concerning).

