Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Energizer Holdings' (NYSE:ENR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 27th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of December.

Energizer Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Energizer Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $41.26. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Energizer Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 270% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 33% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Energizer Holdings's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ENR Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Energizer Holdings's 9.5% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Energizer Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 3.7% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Energizer Holdings is already paying out 270% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Energizer Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 270% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. Bottom line: Energizer Holdings has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Energizer Holdings. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Energizer Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

