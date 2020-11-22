Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying DuPont de Nemours' (NYSE:DD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 27th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

DuPont de Nemours's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, DuPont de Nemours has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $62.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether DuPont de Nemours can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. DuPont de Nemours's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If DuPont de Nemours didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DD Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. DuPont de Nemours reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid DuPont de Nemours? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of DuPont de Nemours.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with DuPont de Nemours. We've identified 3 warning signs with DuPont de Nemours (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

