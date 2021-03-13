Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Douglas Dynamics' (NYSE:PLOW) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 18th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

Douglas Dynamics's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.12 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Douglas Dynamics has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $51.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Douglas Dynamics reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PLOW Historic Dividend March 13th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Douglas Dynamics reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Douglas Dynamics? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Douglas Dynamics is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in Douglas Dynamics despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Douglas Dynamics that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

