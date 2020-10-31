Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Capitol Federal Financial's (NASDAQ:CFFN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 5th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

Capitol Federal Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.085 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.47 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $11.48. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Capitol Federal Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Capitol Federal Financial is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Capitol Federal Financial's earnings are down 4.1% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capitol Federal Financial has seen its dividend decline 7.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Capitol Federal Financial worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Capitol Federal Financial don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Capitol Federal Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

