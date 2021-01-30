Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Cadence Bancorporation's (NYSE:CADE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of February.

Cadence Bancorporation's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cadence Bancorporation has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $17.92. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Cadence Bancorporation can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cadence Bancorporation lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CADE Historic Dividend January 30th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Cadence Bancorporation was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Cadence Bancorporation has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.3% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cadence Bancorporation? It's hard to get past the idea of Cadence Bancorporation paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. Cadence Bancorporation doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Cadence Bancorporation as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Cadence Bancorporation and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.