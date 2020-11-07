Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Brookline Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BRKL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of November.

Brookline Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.46 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brookline Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current stock price of $9.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 84% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Brookline Bancorp's earnings are down 2.5% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Brookline Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.1% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Brookline Bancorp is already paying out 84% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Brookline Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? We're not overly enthused to see Brookline Bancorp's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Brookline Bancorp don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Brookline Bancorp you should know about.

