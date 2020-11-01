Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Blackstone Group's (NYSE:BX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of November.

Blackstone Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.54 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Blackstone Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.8% on the current share price of $50.42. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Blackstone Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Blackstone Group distributed an unsustainably high 169% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BX Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Blackstone Group's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Blackstone Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.4% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Blackstone Group is already paying out 169% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Blackstone Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Blackstone Group is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Blackstone Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Blackstone Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

