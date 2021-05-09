Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Bassett Furniture Industries' (NASDAQ:BSET) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Bassett Furniture Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bassett Furniture Industries has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $35.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bassett Furniture Industries reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Bassett Furniture Industries didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Bassett Furniture Industries was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bassett Furniture Industries has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Bassett Furniture Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Bassett Furniture Industries.

With that being said, if you're still considering Bassett Furniture Industries as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bassett Furniture Industries and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

