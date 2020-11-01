Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's (NYSE:BLX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 6th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a trailing yield of 7.8% on the current stock price of $12.79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BLX Historic Dividend November 1st 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.8% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has delivered an average of 5.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.