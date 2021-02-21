Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Ashland Global Holdings' (NYSE:ASH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of March.

Ashland Global Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.10 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ashland Global Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $87.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ashland Global Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Ashland Global Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Ashland Global Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ASH Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Ashland Global Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ashland Global Holdings has delivered an average of 6.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Ashland Global Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Ashland Global Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Wondering what the future holds for Ashland Global Holdings? See what the nine analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

