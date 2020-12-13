Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Argan's (NYSE:AGX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 18th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

Argan's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Argan's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Argan paid out a disturbingly high 220% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 2.2% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Argan fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AGX Historic Dividend December 14th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Argan's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 26% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Argan has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.6% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Argan is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Argan for the upcoming dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 220% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Argan's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Argan.

So if you're still interested in Argan despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Argan you should be aware of.

