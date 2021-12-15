Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:RARE) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$737m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$426m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 21 months from September 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Growing?

NasdaqGS:RARE Debt to Equity History December 15th 2021

Notably, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 143%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that certainly gives us pause for thought, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 67%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a market capitalisation of US$5.6b and burnt through US$426m last year, which is 7.6% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue growth was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical that investors should know when investing in the stock.

