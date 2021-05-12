Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Tufin Software Technologies' (NYSE:TUFN) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Tufin Software Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Tufin Software Technologies last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$78m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$20m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.0 years as of December 2020. Importantly, though, analysts think that Tufin Software Technologies will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Tufin Software Technologies Growing?

NYSE:TUFN Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

Tufin Software Technologies actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 59% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 2.4% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Tufin Software Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

While Tufin Software Technologies seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Tufin Software Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$315m and burnt through US$20m last year, which is 6.2% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Tufin Software Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Tufin Software Technologies' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, Tufin Software Technologies has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



