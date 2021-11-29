Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About SentinelOne's (NYSE:S) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might SentinelOne Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In July 2021, SentinelOne had US$1.7b in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$123m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of July 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is SentinelOne Growing?

Notably, SentinelOne actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 105%, signifying heavy investment in the business. Of course, the truly verdant revenue growth of 196% in that time may well justify the growth spend. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can SentinelOne Raise Cash?

There's no doubt SentinelOne seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

SentinelOne has a market capitalisation of US$15b and burnt through US$123m last year, which is 0.8% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is SentinelOne's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way SentinelOne is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for SentinelOne (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

