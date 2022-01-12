Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Recursion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RXRX) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Recursion Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$579m in cash it held at September 2021. In the last year, its cash burn was US$129m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 4.5 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Growing?

NasdaqGS:RXRX Debt to Equity History January 12th 2022

Notably, Recursion Pharmaceuticals actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 137%, signifying heavy investment in the business. Of course, the truly verdant revenue growth of 161% in that time may well justify the growth spend. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Recursion Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While Recursion Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$2.7b and burnt through US$129m last year, which is 4.8% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Recursion Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Recursion Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Recursion Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

