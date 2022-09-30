Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About RAPT Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:RAPT) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is RAPT Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, RAPT Therapeutics had cash of US$207m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$65m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years from June 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGM:RAPT Debt to Equity History September 30th 2022

How Well Is RAPT Therapeutics Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that RAPT Therapeutics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 21% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 34% over the same period. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can RAPT Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While RAPT Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

RAPT Therapeutics' cash burn of US$65m is about 9.2% of its US$708m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is RAPT Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought RAPT Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for RAPT Therapeutics (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

