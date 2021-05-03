Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Pulmatrix's (NASDAQ:PULM) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Pulmatrix's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2020, Pulmatrix had cash of US$32m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$13m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years from December 2020. Notably, one analyst forecasts that Pulmatrix will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Pulmatrix's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqCM:PULM Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

Given that Pulmatrix actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Notably, its strong revenue growth of 60% over the last year is genuinely cause for optimism. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Pulmatrix To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Pulmatrix's revenue growth truly does shine bright, it's important not to ignore the possibility that it might need more cash, at some point, even if only to optimise its growth plans. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Pulmatrix's cash burn of US$13m is about 24% of its US$53m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is Pulmatrix's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Pulmatrix's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its cash burn relative to its market cap does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Pulmatrix (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

