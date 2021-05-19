Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About PAVmed's (NASDAQ:PAVM) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does PAVmed Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. PAVmed has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$49m in cash it held at March 2021. Importantly, its cash burn was US$27m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 21 months as of March 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that PAVmed will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 5 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is PAVmed's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:PAVM Debt to Equity History May 19th 2021

Because PAVmed isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 106%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For PAVmed To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, PAVmed shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$354m, PAVmed's US$27m in cash burn equates to about 7.7% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is PAVmed's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of PAVmed's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about PAVmed's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for PAVmed (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

