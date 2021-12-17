Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Lumos Pharma's (NASDAQ:LUMO) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Lumos Pharma Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2021, Lumos Pharma had US$101m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$31m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.3 years from September 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Lumos Pharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:LUMO Debt to Equity History December 17th 2021

In our view, Lumos Pharma doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$50k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 64%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Lumos Pharma Raise Cash?

While Lumos Pharma does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Lumos Pharma has a market capitalisation of US$60m and burnt through US$31m last year, which is 52% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

How Risky Is Lumos Pharma's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Lumos Pharma's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Lumos Pharma (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

