Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About LENSAR's (NASDAQ:LNSR) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might LENSAR Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2020, LENSAR had US$41m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$14m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.9 years as of December 2020. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is LENSAR Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that LENSAR trimmed its cash burn by 3.8% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 14% during the period. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can LENSAR Raise More Cash Easily?

While LENSAR seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

LENSAR has a market capitalisation of US$77m and burnt through US$14m last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is LENSAR's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought LENSAR's cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about LENSAR's situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for LENSAR that you should be aware of before investing.

