Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Kura Sushi USA's (NASDAQ:KRUS) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has seen its share price rise 181% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Kura Sushi USA's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Kura Sushi USA's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at August 2021, Kura Sushi USA had cash of US$40m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$21m. Therefore, from August 2021 it had roughly 23 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Kura Sushi USA Growing?

NasdaqGM:KRUS Debt to Equity History January 12th 2022

It was fairly positive to see that Kura Sushi USA reduced its cash burn by 33% during the last year. But it was the operating revenue growth of 130% that really shone. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Kura Sushi USA To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Kura Sushi USA has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Kura Sushi USA's cash burn of US$21m is about 3.8% of its US$569m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Kura Sushi USA's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Kura Sushi USA is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kura Sushi USA that you should be aware of before investing.

