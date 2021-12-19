Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About IVERIC bio's (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. By way of example, IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) has seen its share price rise 104% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether IVERIC bio's cash burn is too risky. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is IVERIC bio's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When IVERIC bio last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$242m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$97m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of September 2021. Importantly, analysts think that IVERIC bio will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is IVERIC bio's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGS:ISEE Debt to Equity History December 19th 2021

IVERIC bio didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 71%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can IVERIC bio Raise Cash?

While IVERIC bio does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

IVERIC bio has a market capitalisation of US$1.8b and burnt through US$97m last year, which is 5.6% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is IVERIC bio's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way IVERIC bio is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, IVERIC bio has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

