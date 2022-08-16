Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About HCW Biologics' (NASDAQ:HCWB) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might HCW Biologics Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When HCW Biologics last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$32m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$13m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of June 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGM:HCWB Debt to Equity History August 16th 2022

How Well Is HCW Biologics Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that HCW Biologics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 44% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 13% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For HCW Biologics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like HCW Biologics is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$80m, HCW Biologics' US$13m in cash burn equates to about 16% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is HCW Biologics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought HCW Biologics' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about HCW Biologics' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for HCW Biologics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course HCW Biologics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

