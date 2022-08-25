Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About HashiCorp's (NASDAQ:HCP) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might HashiCorp Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In April 2022, HashiCorp had US$1.3b in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$79m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of April 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGS:HCP Debt to Equity History August 25th 2022

How Well Is HashiCorp Growing?

Notably, HashiCorp actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 155%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that certainly gives us pause for thought, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 53%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For HashiCorp To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt HashiCorp seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

HashiCorp has a market capitalisation of US$7.2b and burnt through US$79m last year, which is 1.1% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is HashiCorp's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way HashiCorp is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, HashiCorp has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

