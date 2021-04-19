Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About GSI Technology's (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does GSI Technology Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When GSI Technology last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$52m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$15m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years as of December 2020. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is GSI Technology's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:GSIT Debt to Equity History April 19th 2021

Given that GSI Technology actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 40% during the period. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how GSI Technology has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For GSI Technology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, GSI Technology shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

GSI Technology's cash burn of US$15m is about 9.7% of its US$155m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is GSI Technology's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about GSI Technology's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although we do find its falling revenue to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for GSI Technology you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

