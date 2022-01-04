Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With SomaLogic's (NASDAQ:SLGC) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might SomaLogic Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When SomaLogic last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$676m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$27m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from September 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that SomaLogic will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is SomaLogic Growing?

NasdaqGM:SLGC Debt to Equity History January 4th 2022

It was fairly positive to see that SomaLogic reduced its cash burn by 24% during the last year. Having said that, the revenue growth of 52% was considerably more inspiring. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can SomaLogic Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress SomaLogic has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$2.1b, SomaLogic's US$27m in cash burn equates to about 1.3% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is SomaLogic's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about SomaLogic's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SomaLogic that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

