Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Butterfly Network's (NYSE:BFLY) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Butterfly Network's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2021, Butterfly Network had US$545m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$88m. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.2 years as of March 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Butterfly Network Growing?

NYSE:BFLY Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

We reckon the fact that Butterfly Network managed to shrink its cash burn by 22% over the last year is rather encouraging. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 81% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Butterfly Network is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Butterfly Network Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Butterfly Network has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.9b, Butterfly Network's US$88m in cash burn equates to about 4.7% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Butterfly Network's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Butterfly Network is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Butterfly Network that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

