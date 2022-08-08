Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Arlo Technologies' (NYSE:ARLO) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Arlo Technologies' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Arlo Technologies last reported its balance sheet in April 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$146m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$19m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 7.5 years from April 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NYSE:ARLO Debt to Equity History August 8th 2022

How Well Is Arlo Technologies Growing?

We reckon the fact that Arlo Technologies managed to shrink its cash burn by 38% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 28% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Arlo Technologies Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Arlo Technologies seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$645m, Arlo Technologies' US$19m in cash burn equates to about 3.0% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Arlo Technologies' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Arlo Technologies is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Arlo Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

