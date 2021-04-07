Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Arena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ARNA) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Arena Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Arena Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$1.1b. In the last year, its cash burn was US$354m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years as of December 2020. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Arena Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$4.0b and burnt through US$354m last year, which is 8.8% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Arena Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Because Arena Pharmaceuticals is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. Summing up, its cash burn doesn't bother us and we're excited to see what kind of growth it can achieve with its current cash hoard. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Arena Pharmaceuticals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

