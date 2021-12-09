Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Anixa Biosciences' (NASDAQ:ANIX) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Anixa Biosciences' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In July 2021, Anixa Biosciences had US$37m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$5.3m. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.9 years as of July 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqCM:ANIX Debt to Equity History December 9th 2021

How Is Anixa Biosciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Anixa Biosciences has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$513k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With cash burn dropping by 13% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Anixa Biosciences To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Anixa Biosciences is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Anixa Biosciences' cash burn of US$5.3m is about 5.0% of its US$107m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Anixa Biosciences' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Anixa Biosciences is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Anixa Biosciences you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

