Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Anaplan's (NYSE:PLAN) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Anaplan Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Anaplan last reported its balance sheet in April 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$328m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$6.8m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of April 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Anaplan will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Anaplan Growing?

Anaplan managed to reduce its cash burn by 78% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And revenue is up 26% in that same period; also a good sign. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Anaplan To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Anaplan has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$7.6b, Anaplan's US$6.8m in cash burn equates to about 0.09% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Anaplan's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Anaplan's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Anaplan that you should be aware of before investing.

