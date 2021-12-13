Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Anaplan's (NYSE:PLAN) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Anaplan Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at October 2021, Anaplan had cash of US$312m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$9.7m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from October 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Anaplan will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Anaplan Growing?

NYSE:PLAN Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

Anaplan managed to reduce its cash burn by 71% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Pleasingly, this was achieved with the help of a 30% boost to revenue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Anaplan Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Anaplan seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Anaplan has a market capitalisation of US$6.8b and burnt through US$9.7m last year, which is 0.1% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Anaplan's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Anaplan's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, Anaplan has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

