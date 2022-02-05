Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With ADTRAN's (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does ADTRAN Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2021, ADTRAN had US$57m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.7m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGS:ADTN Debt to Equity History February 5th 2022

How Well Is ADTRAN Growing?

Given our focus on ADTRAN's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 88%. And it could also show revenue growth of 11% in the same period. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can ADTRAN Raise Cash?

There's no doubt ADTRAN seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ADTRAN has a market capitalisation of US$987m and burnt through US$2.7m last year, which is 0.3% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is ADTRAN's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way ADTRAN is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for ADTRAN that you should be aware of before investing.

