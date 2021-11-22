Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Qualigen Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:QLGN) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Qualigen Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2021, Qualigen Therapeutics had US$12m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$19m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of September 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Qualigen Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqCM:QLGN Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

Notably, Qualigen Therapeutics actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 150%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 4.0% gain gives us scant comfort. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Qualigen Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of Qualigen Therapeutics' cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Qualigen Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$29m and burnt through US$19m last year, which is 65% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

How Risky Is Qualigen Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Qualigen Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its increasing cash burn suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. And although we accept its revenue growth wasn't as worrying as its increasing cash burn, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 7 warning signs for Qualigen Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



