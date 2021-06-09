Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Catalyst Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Catalyst Biosciences Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Catalyst Biosciences last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$107m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$75m. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of March 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Catalyst Biosciences Growing?

Notably, Catalyst Biosciences actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 123%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That's pretty alarming given that operating revenue dropped 63% over the last year, though the business is likely attempting a strategic pivot. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Catalyst Biosciences Raise Cash?

Catalyst Biosciences revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Catalyst Biosciences has a market capitalisation of US$137m and burnt through US$75m last year, which is 55% of the company's market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

Is Catalyst Biosciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Catalyst Biosciences' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Catalyst Biosciences (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

