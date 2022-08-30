Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Ayala Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AYLA) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Ayala Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Ayala Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$20m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$34m. That means it had a cash runway of around 7 months as of June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGM:AYLA Debt to Equity History August 30th 2022

How Well Is Ayala Pharmaceuticals Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Ayala Pharmaceuticals trimmed its cash burn by 7.8% over the last twelve months. But the revenue dip of 33% in the same period was a bit concerning. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Ayala Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals' revenue is receding, there's a considerable chance it will eventually need to raise more money to spend on driving growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$23m and burnt through US$34m last year, which is 146% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Ayala Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think Ayala Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is a bit of a worry. Take, for example, its cash burn relative to its market cap, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. While not as bad as its cash burn relative to its market cap, its cash burn reduction is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. On another note, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has 6 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

