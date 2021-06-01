Here's Why Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Wendy's's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Wendy's had debt of US$2.24b at the end of April 2021, a reduction from US$2.40b over a year. However, it also had US$316.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.92b.

A Look At Wendy's' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:WEN Debt to Equity History June 1st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Wendy's had liabilities of US$396.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.04b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$316.5m as well as receivables valued at US$156.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.96b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$5.14b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Wendy's' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Wendy's's debt is 4.3 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.7 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. On the other hand, Wendy's grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year. If it can maintain that kind of improvement, its debt load will begin to melt away like glaciers in a warming world. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Wendy's can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Wendy's recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Both Wendy's's ability to to grow its EBIT and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its interest cover had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Wendy's's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wendy's (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

