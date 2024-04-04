Here's Why Welltower (WELL) is an Apt Portfolio Pick for Now

Welltower Inc. WELL owns a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in the major, high-growth markets of the United States, Canada and the U.K. The favorable senior housing industry, capital-recycling efforts and a healthy balance sheet are likely to continue aiding the company to ride the growth curve.

This Toledo, OH-based healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) has gained 3.1% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.7% decline.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WELL’s 2024 FFO per share has moved marginally northward over the past month to $4.03.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That Make Welltower a Solid Pick

Favorable SHO Portfolio Dynamics: Given an aging population and an expected rise in senior citizens’ healthcare expenditure, Welltower’s seniors’ housing operating (SHO) portfolio is well-poised to capitalize on this positive trend. Muted new supply has also been a tailwind for this industry.

With favorable demand-supply fundamentals, the portfolio is likely to experience margin expansion in the upcoming period. Improving revenue and expense trends during the fourth quarter of 2023 led to a year-over-year same-store net operating income (NOI) margin expansion of 290 basis points. Capitalizing on these positive aspects, Welltower’s SHO portfolio is well-prepared for compelling multiyear growth. Management anticipates the same-store SHO NOI to grow at the midpoint of 18%, with a three-year compounded growth of over 75% in 2024.

Favorable OM Visit Trend: There has been a favorable outpatient visits trend compared with in-patient admissions. Banking on this, the company is optimizing its outpatient medical (OM) portfolio and growing relationships with health system partners and deploying capital in strategic acquisitions. From the beginning of 2023 through Feb 13, 2024, Welltower carried out pro-rata acquisitions and loan funding totaling $621.8 million for 35 OM properties.

Capital-Recycling Efforts: WELL’s capital-recycling efforts to finance near-term investment and development opportunities highlight its prudent capital management practices and pave the way for long-term growth.

From the beginning of 2023 through Feb 13, 2024, the company completed pro-rata gross investments of $5.86 billion. This included $4.8 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $1.05 billion in development funding. During this period, pro rata property dispositions and loan payoffs totaled $893 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company opened 11 development projects with a total pro rata investment of $335 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Strength: Welltower maintains a healthy balance sheet position and has $6.6 billion of available liquidity as of Feb 9, 2024. The company enjoys investment-grade credit ratings of BBB+ and Baa1 from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s, respectively, rendering it access to the debt market at favorable rates.

Therefore, with a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and enough financial flexibility, Welltower is likely to meet its near-term obligations and fund its development pipeline.

WELL’s current cash flow growth is projected at 20.65% compared with -5.32% growth estimated for the industry.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Host Hotels & Resorts HST and Gladstone Commercial GOOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HST’s 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been raised 2.6% northward over the past month to $1.97.

The consensus estimate for GOOD’s current-year FFO per share has moved 3.8% upward over the past month to $1.38.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.