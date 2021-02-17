Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Is Rising on Wednesday

What happened

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is one of the best-performing stocks in the financial sector on Wednesday. As of 11:30 am EST, the large-cap bank had risen by nearly 6% on a day when most major indices are in the red.

So what

At first it might seem as if Wells Fargo should be down, especially if you follow Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which we just learned sold a large chunk of Wells Fargo stock.

Image source: Wells Fargo.

While that certainly wasn't a positive catalyst, investors got some excellent news regarding the bank's future.

Specifically, it was reported that the Federal Reserve has indicated it will accept Wells Fargo's plan to overhaul its governance practices. This would be a key milestone in the bank's efforts to remove the growth penalty imposed by the Fed in the wake of the bank's numerous scandals in the mid-2010s. Under the penalty, the bank is prohibited from growing larger than its asset size at the end of 2017, which has been a major handicap in recent years.

Now what

To be sure, the penalty isn't likely to be removed right away. Wells Fargo would still need to implement its plan to the satisfaction of the Fed, which would still need to vote to remove the cap. Even so, the asset cap has been the main reason Wells Fargo has dramatically underperformed its peers in recent years, so any progress toward getting it removed is welcome.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short March 2021 $225 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.