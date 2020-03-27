Here's Why Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America Shares Are Down Friday

What happened

After its first multiday rally since early February, the stock market is in the red on Friday. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 benchmark indexes were both down by about 3%.

As has been rather typical during the recent market turbulence, bank stocks are doing even worse. Checking in on the "big four" U.S. banking institutions, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) are both down by 4% today, while JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are both off by well over 5%.

During recessions, demand for loans can decline sharply. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

After the relatively strong market sentiment of the past few days, it appears that coronavirus recession concerns are back on investors' minds. Recessions lead to a decrease in demand for loans, and typically produce an uptick in delinquencies and charge-offs on existing loans as consumers struggle to pay their bills.

It's also important to note that interest rates are falling today, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield down by more than 6 basis points to less than 0.75%. Since banks make money by charging interest on loans, lower rates are generally a negative catalyst.

Now what

We're certainly in a recession, but the key questions on bank investors' minds are how long it will last, how deep it will be, and will the stimulus package enable consumers to keep paying their bills. Until we start to get some clarity on those things, volatility isn't likely to go away anytime soon.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bank of America wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Bank of America and has the following options: short July 2020 $20 puts on Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.