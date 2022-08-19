Here's Why We Think Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Weyerhaeuser Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Weyerhaeuser has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Over the last year, Weyerhaeuser increased its EPS from US$3.05 to US$3.32. That's a fair increase of 8.7%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Weyerhaeuser's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While Weyerhaeuser did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:WY Earnings and Revenue History August 19th 2022

Are Weyerhaeuser Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in Weyerhaeuser in the last 12 months. Even better, though, is that the Independent Director, Al Monaco, bought a whopping US$251k worth of shares, paying about US$38.61 per share, on average. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Weyerhaeuser is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$71m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Weyerhaeuser To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Weyerhaeuser is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Even so, be aware that Weyerhaeuser is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

